Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 66,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares during the last quarter.

MLPX stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.99. The company had a trading volume of 55,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,814. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $38.30 and a 52 week high of $49.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

