Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Techtronic Industries Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,104. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.

About Techtronic Industries

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

