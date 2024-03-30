Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, a decline of 32.2% from the February 29th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Techtronic Industries Trading Down 3.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS TTNDY traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.99. The company had a trading volume of 138,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,104. Techtronic Industries has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $70.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.52.
About Techtronic Industries
