Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.03

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, March 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0309 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.03.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 0.4 %

VIV opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.28 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,301 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,309,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares in the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

About Telefônica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

Featured Stories

