Telsey Advisory Group Boosts PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $155.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $122.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for PVH’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.39 EPS.

PVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised PVH from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised PVH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PVH from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $117.93.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $140.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.87. PVH has a 1 year low of $69.27 and a 1 year high of $140.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PVH. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,081 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

