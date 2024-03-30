Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Short Interest Down 16.0% in March

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 29th total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tenaris by 18.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Tenaris by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TS opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.46. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $24.69 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.83.

Tenaris ( NYSE:TS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.89. Tenaris had a return on equity of 24.33% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Tenaris’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Tenaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TS. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Tenaris in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

