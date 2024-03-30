Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Update

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, a drop of 49.4% from the February 29th total of 72,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $4.24. 208,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,883. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70. Tenax Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $61.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on TENX. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 186,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 62.02% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. It develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

