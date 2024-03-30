Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $122.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on THC. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $97.56.

NYSE THC opened at $105.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.07. Tenet Healthcare has a one year low of $51.04 and a one year high of $107.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.07 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total transaction of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total value of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,944,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

