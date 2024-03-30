TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the February 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

TENK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.06. 103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,409. TenX Keane Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.34 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENK. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 30.2% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 136,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,579 shares in the last quarter. Kim LLC raised its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 160.0% during the second quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $304,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition by 2.3% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 341,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

