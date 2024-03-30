Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $3,214,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,279,247.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TEX opened at $64.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $41.89 and a 1-year high of $65.64.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Terex had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Terex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 440.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

