Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 101.6% in March

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 101.6% from the February 29th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Terna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TEZNY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19. Terna has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $26.65.
About Terna
