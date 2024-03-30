TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $254.79 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $254.79 million and $10.81 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0285 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.34 or 0.00077464 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00025710 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00010207 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00018157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001467 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,964,756,249 coins and its circulating supply is 8,953,367,047 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

