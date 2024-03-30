Terran Orbital’s (LLAP) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLAP. B. Riley reduced their price target on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Terran Orbital in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.07.

Shares of Terran Orbital stock opened at $1.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.95. The company has a market cap of $254.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.27. Terran Orbital has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 600,447 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terran Orbital by 630.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 117,350 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Terran Orbital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 915,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 204,401 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

