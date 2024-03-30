Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Trimmed by Van Strum & Towne Inc.

Van Strum & Towne Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,417,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,739,398. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $158.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.48 and a twelve month high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 73.65%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total transaction of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

