TFB Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of TFB Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after acquiring an additional 72,718 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after acquiring an additional 186,384 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $525.73 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $400.45 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $506.37 and its 200-day moving average is $470.26.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

