TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,524 iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,000. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of TFB Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 402,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,118,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,272,000 after purchasing an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,723,000 after buying an additional 192,872 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,537,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI stock opened at $115.81 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

