TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,044 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.
About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
