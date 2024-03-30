TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,044 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $84.44 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.22 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10. The stock has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

