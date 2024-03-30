TFB Advisors LLC Invests $648,000 in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,367 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 43,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,367,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 226,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,661,000 after buying an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,025 shares in the company, valued at $20,284,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,498 shares of company stock worth $6,219,253. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $231.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.37. The company has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.75 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.90.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

