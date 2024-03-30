TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $344.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $241.02 and a 1-year high of $348.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $306.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

