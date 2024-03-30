TFB Advisors LLC Makes New $349,000 Investment in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 68,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,094 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,485,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM opened at $120.99 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The company has a market cap of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

