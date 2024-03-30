TFB Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IWN opened at $158.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.37.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.