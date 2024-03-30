TFB Advisors LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

TFB Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,557 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $73.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.89 and a twelve month high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

