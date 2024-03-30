TFB Advisors LLC Sells 1,345 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

TFB Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBL Wealth LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 267,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $20,105,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $1,407,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 70,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 30,506 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

KJAN stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.