TFB Advisors LLC Sells 959 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

TFB Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. TFB Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

SPDW stock opened at $35.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

