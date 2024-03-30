TFB Advisors LLC Takes $333,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $245,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD opened at $121.57 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $104.68 and a one year high of $131.17. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.40.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. BNP Paribas lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

