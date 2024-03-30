TFB Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after purchasing an additional 191,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,574,000 after purchasing an additional 228,503 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $228.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.94 and its 200-day moving average is $202.67. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $229.54.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

