Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 92.9% from the February 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGSGY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 3,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average is $11.91. Tgs Asa has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $17.33.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.0924 dividend. This is an increase from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

