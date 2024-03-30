The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $192.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.72.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BA. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.53.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

