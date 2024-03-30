The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $637,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at $41,207,857.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,584 shares of company stock worth $14,200,769. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.34. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.65 and a 1 year high of $72.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

