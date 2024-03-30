Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) Short Interest Down 35.7% in March

Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decline of 35.7% from the February 29th total of 26,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Theratechnologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Theratechnologies Price Performance

Theratechnologies stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,188. The stock has a market cap of $40.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Theratechnologies has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.45 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Theratechnologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THTX. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.9% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,906 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Theratechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,345,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,799,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after acquiring an additional 791,411 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Theratechnologies by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 906,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 710,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Theratechnologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,877,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 244,096 shares during the period.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA SV for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in heavily treatment-experienced adults with multidrug-resistant HIV-1 infection failing their current antiretroviral regimen.

