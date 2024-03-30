Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Thermon Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:THR opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $29.44. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Thermon Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $136.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.22 million. On average, research analysts predict that Thermon Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thermon Group news, Director Roger L. Fix bought 1,555 shares of Thermon Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $39,963.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,616.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,363,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Thermon Group by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 486,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,841,000 after purchasing an additional 49,201 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its position in Thermon Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 86,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 99.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

