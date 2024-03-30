Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0832 on Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0832 or 0.00000119 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $540.71 million and $6.17 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.07 or 0.00077024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00025488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00010172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007167 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001459 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,497,317,941 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

