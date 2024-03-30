Threshold (T) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $123.21 Million

Threshold (T) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. Threshold has a market cap of $506.94 million and approximately $123.21 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00007511 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00027054 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00015719 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001832 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00015067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70,033.22 or 0.99991391 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.96 or 0.00139865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Threshold

T is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,622,255,780.507149 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04968909 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $74,915,994.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

