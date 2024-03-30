Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Trading Up 7.6%

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 7.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19. Approximately 1,107 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

Thule Group AB (publ) Trading Up 7.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.84.

Thule Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

