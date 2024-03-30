Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Down 50.5% in March

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 50.5% from the February 29th total of 9,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tian Ruixiang

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tian Ruixiang stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Free Report) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of Tian Ruixiang worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

NASDAQ TIRX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,309. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73. Tian Ruixiang has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $7.88.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

