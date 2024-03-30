Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.29

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.29 and traded as low as $6.79. Tilly’s shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 66,036 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.75 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Tilly’s from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.88.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TLYS

Tilly’s Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.59.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $173.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.65 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. Research analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $338,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,485,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,518,555.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 495,022 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,866. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 28.2% during the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Tilly’s by 62.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 656,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 251,559 shares during the period. Fund 1 Investments LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 6,624,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,950,000 after acquiring an additional 236,800 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.