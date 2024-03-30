Timothy Regan Sells 3,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $73,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 400,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,761,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy Regan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 15th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $72,060.00.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.30 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 120.82% and a net margin of 18.13%. The firm had revenue of $635.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DBX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in Dropbox by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

