Toho (OTCMKTS:TKCOF) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Toho Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKCOF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $33.00 and last traded at $33.00. 500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.06.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.09.
About Toho
Toho Co, Ltd. engages in the motion picture, theatrical production, and real estate businesses in Japan. It is involved in producing, buying/selling, and renting movies; producing and selling television programs, movie pamphlets, and video software; and business related to merchandising rights, and other activities.
