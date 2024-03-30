Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Short Interest Update

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 29th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Tokyo Electron Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS TOELY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.93. The stock had a trading volume of 82,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,930. The firm has a market cap of $122.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.88. Tokyo Electron has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $134.91.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokyo Electron will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

