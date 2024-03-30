Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 388,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 29th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance
TOKCF stock remained flat at $19.13 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.60. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $57.40.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
