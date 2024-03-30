Toro Energy (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Stock Price Up 14.1%

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 14.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 12,080 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 5,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.35.

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

