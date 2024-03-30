Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Short Interest Update

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,300 shares, a decline of 36.4% from the February 29th total of 509,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 180.2 days.
Tosoh Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TOSCF remained flat at $13.56 during trading hours on Friday. Tosoh has a 1 year low of $11.87 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89.
