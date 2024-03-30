Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.86

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.86 and traded as high as C$10.38. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 14,469 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ATB Capital increased their price target on Total Energy Services from C$16.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Total Energy Services Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$407.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.49.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.54). Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of C$213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$218.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 1.7298658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total Energy Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Total Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Total Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kenneth Brandon Mullen acquired 8,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.95 per share, with a total value of C$87,361.00. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc operates as an energy services company primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing segments. The Contract Drilling Services segment operates a fleet of various drilling rigs supported by an extensive fleet of owned top drives, walking systems, pumps, and other ancillary equipment.

