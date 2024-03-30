Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF) Short Interest Up 39.3% in March

Toyota Tsusho Co. (OTCMKTS:TYHOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the February 29th total of 114,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,600.0 days.
Toyota Tsusho Price Performance
OTCMKTS TYHOF remained flat at $60.18 during trading on Friday. Toyota Tsusho has a one year low of $40.88 and a one year high of $60.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.54.
Toyota Tsusho Company Profile
