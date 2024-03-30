Tracsis (LON:TRCS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $852.18

Tracsis plc (LON:TRCS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 852.18 ($10.77) and traded as high as GBX 919.90 ($11.63). Tracsis shares last traded at GBX 910 ($11.50), with a volume of 27,601 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,295 ($16.37) target price on shares of Tracsis in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

The firm has a market cap of £274.82 million, a PE ratio of 4,136.36 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 899.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 852.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. This is a boost from Tracsis’s previous dividend of $1.00. Tracsis’s payout ratio is currently 909.09%.

In other news, insider Andrew Kelly sold 9,165 shares of Tracsis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 920 ($11.63), for a total value of £84,318 ($106,556.30). Corporate insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Tracsis plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and hardware, data analytics/GIS services for the rail, traffic data, and transportation industry. The company operates in two segments, Rail Technology and Services; and Data, Analytics, Consultancy & Events. The Rail Technology & Services segment provides a suite of operational software products covering timetabling, resource and rolling stock planning and optimization, real time performance and control, service recovery, retail services, incident management, retail services, and asset management; and infrastructure software services that include safety and risk management, data loggers and sensors, switch machines, track circuits, wiring and signalling systems, remote condition monitoring hardware and data acquisition, and asset optimisation and digital railway.

