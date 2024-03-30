Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSE:TRZ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$3.83. Transat A.T. shares last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 12,108 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRZ. TD Securities decreased their price target on Transat A.T. from C$5.50 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.75. The company has a market cap of C$148.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.57.

Transat A.T. Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in Europe and the Caribbean. It offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands. The company also offers air transportation services; outgoing tours; and destination services, including hospitality and representation, passenger transfers, excursions, tours, sports, and other activities, as well as specialty services, such as destination weddings, teambuilding, etc.

