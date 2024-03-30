Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

Travis Perkins Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $9.17 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

