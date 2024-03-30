Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Plans Dividend of $0.07

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, March 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.
Travis Perkins Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TPRKY opened at $9.17 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.63.
About Travis Perkins
