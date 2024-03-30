Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF) Short Interest Update

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a decline of 51.6% from the February 29th total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Travis Perkins Price Performance

OTCMKTS TVPKF traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.00. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.24.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

