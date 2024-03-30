TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Short Interest Update

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 513,700 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the February 29th total of 371,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TCBK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.78. 149,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,254. TriCo Bancshares has a 1 year low of $28.66 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.52.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.07). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TCBK

Institutional Trading of TriCo Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $668,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 30,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.