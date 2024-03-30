TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the February 29th total of 156,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 246,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

TriMas Stock Performance

TRS stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. The stock had a trading volume of 168,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,344. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. TriMas has a 52-week low of $22.59 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.44 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TriMas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

Insider Transactions at TriMas

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Amato purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.62 per share, with a total value of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 286,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,759,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriMas

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRS. Quarry LP acquired a new position in TriMas in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in TriMas by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TriMas by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

