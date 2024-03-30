Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TRN. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Trinity Industries by 383.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 640,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,404. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.37. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.91.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.25 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 3.55%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trinity Industries news, CFO Eric R. Marchetto sold 9,781 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $273,868.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,543,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

